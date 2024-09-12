NV GEBE Invests in the Future: Empowering the Next Generation of Technicians | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE is taking a bold step to ensure the future of St. Maarten’s energy sector with its latest initiative. NV GEBE is engaging local talent through a collaboration with the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA). This strategic partnership focuses on training the next generation of electrical technicians who will receive training at the containerized plant and will eventually operate NV GEBE’s upcoming 20 MW containerized power plant, which is set to enhance the island’s energy capacity significantly.

Six students from NIPA, all with electrical backgrounds, have been carefully selected to work on the mini-containerized power plant, a key addition to NV GEBE’s operations. These students will receive hands-on experience and technical training, allowing them to be at the forefront of the island’s energy infrastructure.

Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, Mr. Troy Washington, emphasized the importance of building local capacity. “At NV GEBE, we believe strongly in succession planning. Finding local technicians who are ready to step into roles immediately has been challenging, which is why we’re committed to training our own,” said Washington. “By working with NIPA, the only government-recognized institute for advanced vocational and technical education in St. Maarten, we’re equipping the next generation with the skills they need to operate and maintain our power infrastructure. This partnership is vital not only for NV GEBE but for St. Maarten.”

The Distribution and Production Management at NV GEBE shared their enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to have these young minds onboard. The students will be working closely with our team, gaining invaluable experience with real-time scenarios and the operations of running a power plant. This exposure will shape them into the skilled professionals our island needs We have also invited the second and third-year students to the power plant to get an in-depth understanding of how it operates.”

The 20 MW rent to own containerized power plant is set to arrive in October and will have a significant impact on St. Maarten’s energy grid, offering a much-needed boost of capacity. The plant will play a crucial role in supporting the island’s growing demand for electricity and ensuring the stability of the grid for both residents and businesses. While NV GEBE awaits the arrival of the 20MW, the students will start their training with the 10MW Mini Plant.

“Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for everyone on the island,” Washington continued. “This 20 MW plant will provide a more reliable power supply, which will have a positive ripple effect on the economy, businesses, and households. And by involving local students in the operation of this plant, we’re also creating opportunities for long-term career growth within the energy sector.”

NV GEBE remains committed to developing local talent and continuously improving the island’s energy services, ensuring a brighter future for St. Maarten through both infrastructural advancements and the empowerment of its youth.