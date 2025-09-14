NV GEBE Launches Second Phase of Underground Infrastructure Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE officially commenced utility installation works for the second phase of its Water and Electricity Underground Infrastructure Project on Monday, August 18, 2025.

The kickoff took place on Waterfront Road in Cole Bay, with work progressing to Wellington Road and expected to conclude on Well Road.

This marks another milestone in NV GEBE’s ongoing effort to modernize the island’s utility infrastructure by transitioning critical services underground thereby reducing storm-related disruptions and improving infrastructure resilience

As noted in previous press releases, this comprehensive initiative, financed by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), also includes upcoming work in South Reward, Point Blanche, Lower and Upper Princess Quarter; the final major districts targeted for underground water and electricity cabling.

“The project is progressing according to plan, and we aim to complete the Cole Bay segment within a soonest timeframe,” said Project Manager Angelo Meyers.

“Our team remains focused on executing the works efficiently and with as little disruption to the public as possible. Meyers further stated that “abandoned and/or wrecked vehicles along the project route, however are causing a slow down.”

NV GEBE thanks the public for their continued patience and cooperation and urges residents in the designated areas to read the information being distributed and for owners of wrecked vehicles to remove them from the work zones or contact 546-1184 for assistance.