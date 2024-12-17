NV GEBE PP20-MW Progress Update | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - The development of NV GEBE’s Power Plant 20-MW has been a beacon of hope for our community, destined to bring relief to the challenges caused by load-shedding, NV GEBE said on Tuesday in a press statement.

“With much anticipation and collective patience, we are thrilled to share that this project is nearing completion: The infrastructure has been successfully developed. All critical equipment has been installed and is ready for use. Fuel and water storage tanks are in place and operational.

“Concurrently, NV GEBE's Power Plant 20-MW is undergoing rigorous testing to ensure that everything operates seamlessly and reliably for the benefit of all our customers. We are almost there!

“This project represents more than just progress, it embodies the tireless efforts and dedication of GEBE’s teams, along with the support of our community. Thank you for your understanding, patience, and support.

“Our relentless efforts are all geared towards better serving you. Together, we remain steadfast in bringing this vision to life, with the power to serve our communities. This ensures a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Hope is truly on the horizon,” the NV GEBE updated concluded.