NV GEBE Regrets Glitch as Customers Receive Exorbitant Bill Error Amount | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE Management hereby informs the public that due to a glitch in their system, several clients received an exorbitant bill amount in error.

“On June 7, 2022, NV GEBE created the bills and distributed the bills via two methods (Physical and Email Billing). The physical bills for March and April are being delivered to the population, however, the bills that were emailed encountered a glitch during the testing phase.

“As a result, a large bill was sent out in error covering the previous 12 months (February 2021 – March 2022/March 2021-February 2022). NV GEBE is asking the public to please disregard the large bill. However, the other two bills which is for the months of March and April are correct.

“Please note if there are any queries, NV GEBE encourages you to come into our Philipsburg office as our customer care representatives looks forward to assisting you. NV GEBE apologizes for any inconvenience we may have caused; however, this is a work in progress as we continue to gear towards normalcy while continuing to be transparent with the public,” the NV GEBE press statement on Thursday concludes.