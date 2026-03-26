NV GEBE Represented at CARILEC Conference Focused on Purpose, People, and Impact | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Paula T. Gordon, Corporate Communication Officer and Kary Scot, Personnel Officer, Human Resource, are representing NV GEBE at the CARILEC Conference, held under the theme “Aligning Purpose for Authentic Engagement and Impact.”

This year’s conference brings together professionals from three critical areas within utility companies: Human Resources, Corporate Communications, and Customer Service, recognizing the essential role these departments play in shaping organizational culture, stakeholder engagement, and overall service delivery.

NV GEBE’s participation underscores its strategic shift toward a more integrated, people-centered approach to utility management. As the company continues to evolve, it is placing deliberate focus on aligning its internal culture with the needs of the community it serves.

“True impact happens when Human Resources, Customer Service, and Corporate Communications are aligned with a shared purpose,” said Ms. Paula T. Gordon. “This alignment allows us to not only strengthen our internal operations, but to engage more authentically with our employees and the public we serve. At NV GEBE, we are intentionally building a utility that is not only service-driven, but people-driven.

While NV GEBE remains committed to its core responsibility of providing reliable water and electricity, the company is actively redefining what it means to be a modern utility in today’s environment. This includes investing in its people, strengthening communication, and elevating the customer experience as key drivers of the company success

At NV GEBE, we understand that our responsibility goes beyond providing water and electricity. We are building a people centered company, one that listens, communicates, and serves with purpose. By strengthening Human Resources, Customer Service, and Corporate Communications, we are shaping a utility that is more connected to its people and more impactful in its delivery,” said Ms. Paula T. Gordon.

ABOUT CARILEC

CARILEC, the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation, is a regional association of electric utilities, independent power providers, and industry partners. The organization plays a vital role in supporting the growth, sustainability, and operational excellence of utilities across the Caribbean through training, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.