NV GEBE to Start Repair and Renovation Works, Scaffolding Installation, and Plastering Works | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE hereby informs the general public on the upcoming essential repair and renovation works at our Main Building in Philipsburg, starting on Saturday, March 9th.

This project includes the removal of laminated paneling and subsequent plastering to enhance the safety and aesthetics of our premises.

The repair and renovation works are expected to span approximately six weeks, concluding on or about April 21, 2024. During this period, it is crucial to ensure the safety and awareness of everyone entering our premises.

Key points to note:

Scaffolding Installations: Scaffolding will be erected around the building from Saturday, March 9, 2024, to facilitate the removal of existing laminating panels and commence the plastering process. Please exercise caution when walking in the vicinity. Customer Care and Cashier/Payment Section: Access to our customer care area and cashier/payment section will be maintained throughout the project. We kindly request your cooperation in navigating around the scaffolding to ensure your safety. Safety Considerations: Please be assured that all necessary safety measures have been implemented to safeguard our clients and the public during this repair and renovation works period. Our team has taken every precaution to minimize potential risks associated with the removal and plastering process. Cautionary Measures: We urge all individuals visiting our premises from March 9th onwards to exercise caution, follow designated pathways, and adhere to any safety guidelines provided.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period of improvement. Should you have any concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Customer Care Team at 1 721 546 1100.

NV GEBE thanks its customers for their cooperation, and we look forward to providing you with an even better and safer environment.