Ocean Future Foundation Established: A New Chapter in Caribbean & International Marine Conservation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today marks a significant moment in the world of marine conservation as three distinguished individuals, Marine Science and Fisheries Expert Dr. Paddy Walker, International Ocean Conservation Policy Expert Irene Kingma, and Caribbean Conservation Professional Tadzio Bervoets, proudly announce the establishment of the Ocean Future Foundation.

Founded on the 5th of October, 2023, the foundation is headquartered in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, and is poised to make a profound impact on the preservation and restoration of our oceans.

The Ocean Future Foundation, is dedicated to its mission: "To protect and restore the marine environment through improving legislation and management, expanding scientific knowledge, and enhancing collaboration."

With a steadfast commitment to this mission, the foundation will work tirelessly to safeguard the world's oceans, coastal areas, and marine wildlife, putting local communities central in conservation effort.

Dr. Paddy Walker, a renowned Marine Science and Fisheries Expert, brings decades of experience to the foundation. Irene Kingma, an esteemed International Ocean Conservation Policy Expert, will leverage her deep understanding of policy to drive change. Tadzio Bervoets, a respected Caribbean Conservation Professional, will apply his regional and international expertise to address the unique challenges faced by Caribbean marine ecosystems.

Key activities of the foundation will include:

Project Initiatives: The foundation will lead projects focused on research, protection, and sustainable management of oceans and coastal regions. These initiatives aim to drive tangible positive change in marine ecosystems.

Policy Advocacy: The Ocean Future Foundation will offer both solicited and unsolicited advice to policymakers and stakeholders, using its expertise to influence legislation and management practices in favor of marine conservation.

Collaborative Partnerships: Building strong alliances with organizations, governments, and individuals who share their passion for ocean preservation will be a cornerstone of the foundation's strategy.

Public Awareness: The foundation will actively engage in public outreach and education, highlighting the importance and value of our oceans and coastal areas to inspire widespread support for marine conservation.

"The Ocean Future Foundation represents a new era in marine conservation, bringing together passionate individuals dedicated to safeguarding our precious oceans," according to the co-founders. "We believe that through collaboration, research, and advocacy, we can make a lasting impact on the health and sustainability of our marine ecosystems."

The Ocean Future Foundation invites individuals, organizations, and communities to join them on this vital journey to protect and restore our oceans. Together, we can create a sustainable future for marine life and the planet.

The hammerhead shark symbolizes the profound significance of global marine conservation. This image underscores the vital role these apex predators play in maintaining the delicate equilibrium of our oceans. Their protection is paramount for a sustainable marine ecosystem. Credit: Tadzio Bervoets/ Ocean Future Foundation