Oceans at Divi Little Bay Announces the Opening of Mix At Oceans Rooftop Restaurant & Bar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CHAPEL HILL, NC — Divi Resorts’ announces the opening of their rooftop bar, Mix at Oceans, located on the fifth floor of Oceans at Divi Little Bay. Locals and guests can relax and unwind at SXM’s newest upscale rooftop bar, and discover International Barstronomy, where hand-crafted cocktails are paired perfectly with innovative cold and warm bites and delicious combinations that are perfect for sharing. And the view, well that’s amazing too!

“We are very excited to introduce St. Maarten to Barstronomy, where beverages are paired with food rather than the other way around,” explains Anne-Marie Brooks, General Manager of Divi Little Bay, and Oceans at Divi Little Bay. “Mix at Oceans is an intimate restaurant and bar, that features hard to get premium brand liquors and simply mouthwatering dishes that are infused with flavor,” Brooks explains, “our team really believes Mix will become a local favorite to unwind and share simply great food and drink with friends and family.”

Led by new Executive Chef, Julio Haynes, Mix at Oceans features unusual sharing plates like their Seafood Tower, filled with chilled lobster, shrimp, oysters, scallops, and smoked mussels served with aioli, mignonette sauce and grilled arepas, Charcuterie and XO Cheese Boards, plus cold and hot bites like Tuna & Salmon Tataki, Antipasto Skewers, Duck Pancakes, and Wagyu Beef Burger Sliders.

Hand-crafted cocktails are simply masterpieces like Bourbon Smoked Toscano – bourbon and rosemary topped with a smoke bubble, and “Poptails” like The Big Bed – Gin, cucumber, juniper berries, rosemary, and tonic.

The views from the fifth floor of Oceans at Divi Little Bay must be seen to be believed! They are simply breathtaking. Patrons will have a 180-degree view of Great Bay and Little Bay and marvel as they watch majestic cruise ships leave the port lit up in all their splendor and relax and enjoy a spectacular St. Maarten sunset as the day winds to an end.

Mix at Oceans is open Friday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to Midnight (closed on Thursdays). Reservations are recommended by calling 721-542-2333 Ext. 3477, and launching in late February, tables can be reserved through Open Table. Private events can be booked on Thursdays, for more information contact joan.samson@diviresorts.com

About Oceans at Divi Little Bay

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay’s exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort’s expansive purecean pool and swim-up bar.

Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views, and upgraded touches such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, complimentary elite Wi-Fi, and more.

Guests can choose from an Oceans King or Oceans Double guest room, or a spacious Oceans One-Bedroom Suite. The Oceans King guest rooms offer a king-size bed, and the Oceans Double guest rooms offer two queen-size beds. Both room types come with one bathroom and a balcony or patio.

For even more space, the Oceans One-Bedroom Suite offers a private bedroom with a king-size bed, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, a living room with a queen sleeper sofa, one bathroom with two showers, and an ocean-view balcony or patio.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

Source: SOUALIGA NEWSDAY https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=47831:oceans-at-divi-little-bay-announces-the-opening-of-mix-at-oceans-rooftop-restaurant-bar&Itemid=450