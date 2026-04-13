OCTA Ministerial Conference Convenes in Aruba to Shape Future of OCT–EU Partnership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

ARUBA (ORANJESTAD) – The Overseas Countries and Territories Association (OCTA) convened its annual Ministerial Conference in Aruba, bringing together political leaders and senior representatives from across the OCTs to discuss the future direction of OCTA and its partnership with the European Union (EU).

The meeting was opened by OCTA Chair and Prime Minister of Aruba, Mike Eman, who emphasized the importance of a strong, unified OCTA. He highlighted the organization’s strategic role in maintaining close engagement with the European Union and underscored the shared responsibility of OCTs as Europe’s frontline presence across the Caribbean, Pacific and Artic regions.

A central focus of the conference was the need to strengthen OCTA’s institutional capacity, governance, and financial sustainability. Delegations emphasized improving coordination, accessibility for smaller administrations, enhanced advocacy, and securing alternative funding sources for OCTA, while restoring confidence through stronger financial oversight and transparency.

On behalf of Sint Maarten, Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita R. Arrindell emphasized that OCTA must become more proactive, visible, and results-oriented. Sint Maarten underscored that the establishment of clear and measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), together with a comprehensive evaluation of OCTA’s performance over the 2020–2025 period, should serve as a prerequisite for determining OCTA’s future direction and strengthening its accountability and effectiveness.

This condition was subsequently incorporated into the administrative resolutions, mandating its execution by OCTA’s Executive Committee in 2026.

The intervention further stressed the importance of capacity-building, practical support mechanisms, and continued access to EU programmes such as BESTLIFE2030, particularly for smaller and capacity-constrained OCTs, whereby no OCT is left behind.

During the conference, the future of the OCT–EU relationship, in particular the 2028–2034 Decision on Overseas Association including Greenland (DOAG), featured prominently on the

agenda. A Joint Declaration was presented and served as the basis for a high-level roundtable discussion among Ministers.

During this exchange, Minister Arrindell articulated Sint Maarten’s priorities for the next phase of the partnership. She underscored the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue with the European Union, including at least one annual high-level engagement, while also calling for simpler and more accessible funding mechanisms tailored to the realities of small administrations.

Minister Arrindell further emphasized the need to shift towards stronger implementation and tangible results on the ground, alongside enhanced visibility and engagement of the European Union within OCT regions. She also highlighted the importance of a structured and inclusive negotiation process.

While acknowledging that the current framework provides stability and predictability, Sint Maarten stressed that the future DOAG must better reflect the administrative capacities of OCTs and enhance concrete, measurable outcomes for their communities.

Finally, the Ministerial Conference addressed several governance matters, including elections to OCTA leadership bodies, whereby Saint Barthélemy took over the reigns from Aruba as incoming OCTA Chair. In addition, administrative and political resolutions were adopted, reinforcing OCTA’s operational framework and mandate to the new executive committee, and commitment to improved accountability moving forward.

Looking ahead, OCTs reaffirmed that OCTA will continue to play a central role in coordinating positions, strengthening advocacy, and ensuring that the priorities of all OCTs are effectively represented in the evolving partnership with the European Union.