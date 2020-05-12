Odds are increasing for a pre-season storm says weather watchers. Would be named Arthur | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – A tropical disturbance near Cuba and the southern Bahamas has the attention of weather watchers and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) out of Miami.

Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, on Tuesday said the aforementioned system has the potential to develop into a tropical or subtropical cyclone this weekend, and would be the first named-storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

A pre-season named storm is nothing new and if this system further develops, it will become the 6th consecutive year.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st and runs through November 31st.

SOUALIGA NEWSDAY WEATHER WATCH

