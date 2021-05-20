ODM advises residents to start preparing for active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents to start making preparations for what is forecast to be an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science said early April in its first extended range forecast, hurricane researchers are predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor.

“Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, while subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are much warmer than their long-term average values. The warmer subtropical Atlantic also favors an active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season,” the CSU said.

The number of named storms forecasted by the CSU based on their April 8, 2021 forecast are: 17 named storms; of which eight (8) could become hurricanes; and of those eight, four (4) could become major hurricanes of Category 3+.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Disaster Coordinator Richardson is also calling on the business community to review their plans for the upcoming season and be ready to act when the need arises – storm ready!

The storm names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are: Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared this hurricane season!