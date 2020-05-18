ODM advises residents to start preparing for the hurricane season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents to start making preparations for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Richardson pointed out that hardware stores can re-open this week for walk-in customers, and therefore, residents have the opportunity to visit the aforementioned to purchase the necessary items needed to make their home storm ready.

The first-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season formed over the weekend even though the start of the season is still two weeks away – June 1st.

Tropical Storm Arthur formed near the Bahamas and was off the U.S. east coast on Monday. The storm does not pose a threat to Sint Maarten.

Richardson said this is a stark reminder to the community that they must make the necessary preparations which is required to safeguard life and property.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

In addition, you can also download the ‘Disasterprep Sint Maarten’ app for Android and Apple phones by going to the Google and Apple stores.

Disaster Coordinator Richardson is also calling on the business community to review their plans for the upcoming season and be ready to act when the need arises – storm ready!

The remaining storm names for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season are: Bertha, Christobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, René, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared this hurricane season!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31548:odm-advises-residents-to-start-preparing-for-the-hurricane-season&Itemid=450