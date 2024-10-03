ODM Monitoring Storm Systems. Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, said that his office is closely monitoring the progress of major Hurricane Kirk, the seventh hurricane for the season out in the central Atlantic Ocean approximately over 1100 miles east-northeast of the country. This system does not pose a direct threat to Sint Maarten and is moving away.

A high surf advisory is now in effect for the country which was issued by the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) advising small craft operators and swimmers to exercise caution due to the heavy sea swells that are anticipated along the northern coastlines of the island.

Tropical Storm Leslie, the 12th named storm of the season was located on Thursday approximately over 2000 miles southeast of the country. The system is forecast to strengthen and become a hurricane in a day or two, and at this time does not pose a direct threat to the country.

The Department of Atmospheric Science of the Colorado State University (CSU) this week in its outlook said, “We believe with virtual certainty that Atlantic hurricane activity in the next two weeks will be above normal (99% chance), with a nominal chance of near-normal activity (1%).”

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM - for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.