ODM: New System has High Potential for Development. Review Storm-Hurricane Preparedness Plans | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant and to review their storm-hurricane preparedness plans as a new weather system several hundred miles in the eastern tropical Atlantic according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) is starting to become better organized.

The NHC said on Thursday that the tropical wave has an 80 per cent chance to develop and could be in the area of the Lesser Antilles by the middle of next week.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science in its most recent seasonal forecast says the hurricane season looks to pick up markedly towards the middle of September and continue into the second half of the month.

On Wednesday, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met where the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) participated in a debrief related to the preparations for the passing Hurricane Erin mid-August.

The 10 ESFs that make up the national disaster management organization of the country are: ESF-1 NV GEBE Electricity/Water Production; ESF-2 Bureau Telecommunications & Post (BTP); ESF-3 Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI); ESF-4 Fire Department; ESF-5 Police Department; ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) Medical Assistance; ESF-7 Ministry VSA Evacuation, Shelters, Relief and Mass Casualties; ESF-8 Department of Communication (DCOMM); ESF-9 Ministry of General Affairs; and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT).

“The various ESFs reviewed the actions that they took in response to the developing threat posed by Hurricane Erin which became a category 5 hurricane within a short period of time to the north of the islands. This significant development of the hurricane shows that as a nation we have to always be prepared and vigilant by monitoring weather reports.

“In the debrief we reviewed pre-storm preparations and the mobilization of resources and deployment of crews by certain ministries and ESFs. The coordination and proactive measures taken were instrumental in the initial response to keep clear roads of debris and waterways.

“The post-Erin assessment indicates that the EOC's preparedness and response framework performed effectively. The EOC will use this debrief to refine our standard operating procedures, to ensure a resilient response in the future where it concerns future storms/hurricanes.

“The hurricane season is not over! We are now in the peak month, and I call on the nation and the business community to remain prepared to take action when called upon to do so,” Chairman of the EOC Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Thursday.

Monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country is now in the peak period of the season.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM - for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.