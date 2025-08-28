ODM: Remain Prepared. Season in a Lull Period. Don’t become complacent | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared.

According to weather forecasters, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is going through a lull period. The quiet period has to do with widespread unfavorable conditions for storm development, and ODM is advising all not to become complacent thinking storm formation is over.

Forecasters indicate that the longer-range weather model guidance expect that the second half of September and the first half of October could be quite active with storm activity across the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

Monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country is now in the peak period of the season.

The remaining 2025 storm names are: Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM - for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

The hurricane season runs through November 30.