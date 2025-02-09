ODM thankful no major damage from 7.6 earthquake | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is thankful that there was no major damage in the Western Caribbean Region after a large magnitude earthquake of 7.6 took place 126 miles southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday evening, February 8, 2025, in the Caribbean Sea.

A tsunami alert was issued for coastal areas of Honduras, the Cayman Islands and Cuba by the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center out of Honolulu, Hawaii, but was later cancelled after the threat had passed. There was no tsunami threat for Sint Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) MET Office, and ODM would like to assure the public that they are directly connected to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, and receives official alerts (earthquake, tsunami) with respect to any threats to the Caribbean Region.

In case of an emergency the necessary warnings will be communicated through reliable channels such as radio stations, Facebook, and WhatsApp in real-time via the Department of Communication (DCOMM), so the public can stay informed.

DCOMM advises tourism related businesses as well as members of the community to sign-up to DCOMMs “Emergency Announcements” WhatsApp Group by using the following link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/HYVnMd0zmjK8E4PaZgWFHw

The emergency group is dedicated to swiftly and efficiently communicating important information during emergencies.

It serves as a centralized platform for immediate communication, ensuring that crucial information reaches the right people promptly, helping to facilitate timely responses and potentially saving lives.

The MET Office and ODM would also like to emphasize that information from unofficial sources can cause unnecessary panic and should not be trusted. It’s a good reminder to always rely on official announcements during alerts, warnings and potential emergencies.

The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring the safety and preparedness of all residents and visitors.