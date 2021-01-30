Officer arrested at the SMMC. Internal Investigation Underway | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Members of the Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), together with the Federal Detectives, are currently investigating an incident that took place at the Sint Maarten Medical Center in Cay hill, whereby a police officer was involved.

After having consulted with the prosecutor it was decided to arrest the officer Q.N.A. for destruction of property, for damages done at the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The Chief of Police requested the Department of Internal Affairs to immediately launch a disciplinary investigation into the incident that took place at Sint Maarten Medical Center. No further information will be given at this time. (KPSM)