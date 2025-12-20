Old Man Bramble, a Caribbean Christmas Legend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COMMENTARY - By Cdr. Bud Slabbaert) - Some legends are born; others return. An old fisherman became the heart of Christmas on a small Caribbean Island. Old Man Bramble left his Island as a boy. He returned as a Legend of Light for the World. His lantern became a symbol reminding us of faith, kindness, and togetherness. A Christmas story that asks you to walk gently and tells you that you will never walk alone. Not ever.

In the year eighteen hundred and something, on the Eastern edge of the Antilles, there existed an island called Coral Cay, a modest island often left off maps, yet famous for its legends.

Long before anyone called him Old Man Bramble, he was simply Bram, a young island boy distinguished by his uncommon curiosity and with questions in his heart. While other children stayed close to the shoreline, Bram stared past the horizon, wondering what might exist beyond the blue.

Upon reaching adulthood, Bram left the island aboard a merchant ship with his mother’s blessing, and a small brass and glass oil lamp, that she had given him. He made a promise to his mother that he would return when the world finished teaching him. He wanted to explore the world as others chased distant places.

He spent years wandering, fishing with Windward sailors and hearing tales from elders in far-off harbors. He discovered that strangers could become family and how kindness travels farther than any ship. He learned that wisdom is not found in loud places, but in quiet ones. He noticed how people everywhere carried their own light, some bright, some dim, some nearly gone. And how a single light, held steady, can guide anyone through hardship. Throughout his journey, he kept his promise to never let his mother’s lantern go out, even when the oil ran low.

One night, after years away, when his hair had silvered and his voice had softened, Bramble felt like the sea whispered to him, “Come home.” So, he did. He returned to Coral Cay on a Christmas Eve, older, quieter, wiser, and aware that home shapes you, the world teaches you, and returning is a kind of recovery. Drawn back by a sense of home, he came not with gifts, but with purpose and guidance.

It was Christmas time once again sometime after his return. “Christmas Eve again,” Bramble murmured, “The night for listening”. But it became a vigil as never experienced before. A storm rose without warning, that shook people. The worst in living memory. Sea waves roared. Lanterns blew out across the island. Families huddled in darkness and fear. Then, in the dark, down at the shoreline, one light still moved. A small, steady glow. A single lantern, held by a man who walked with the calm of someone who had survived far worse. He walked as if the storm itself had stepped aside to let him pass.

It was white bearded Old Man Bramble, bent with years, but steady as a rock. He came and carried his lantern from house to house, guiding the lost, comforting the frightened, and bringing the last stragglers to safety. He reminded the islanders of something they might have forgotten: Light is not measured by its size, but by its faithfulness. Without a single word, he showed that darkness simply lets light demonstrate its worth.

Wherever he stepped, the storm seemed to ease, as though the sea recognized him. By dawn, the storm was gone. And so was the old man. Only his footprints remained in the sand… and his lantern, glowing on a driftwood stump as if to say: “The light is yours now”. From that day on, Coral Cay's elders said Old Man Bramble was sent by the Maker, and children believed he'd come back.

Today, many believe Old Man Bramble was a phantom wanderer who found his way home for good with a light others needed. But all agree on one thing: He taught what he learned himself, that even the smallest light can guide someone through hardship. His gentle strength and quiet wisdom showed power doesn't require volume, and his steady faithfulness made a lasting impact.

Every Christmas Eve, people on Coral Cay swear that they see a faint lantern light moving along the shore, steady, and full of quiet love. Families light a lantern to honor the lesson he left behind: May we walk gentle like he did. May we shine steady kindness into dark places. May we help those who feel lost and remember that no matter what storm, we never walk alone. Let our hearts be lanterns tonight, and every night to come.

Old Man Bramble always carried his lantern the way some men carry a calling, never seeking recognition. But that’s why he is remembered. The world is fast paced these days. Too fast for hearts to keep up. Too loud for souls to hear themselves think. So let the old legendary fisherman Bramble remind us to appreciate simple things, especially at Christmas.

There’s a light within you, that no storm can put out. You might forget it sometimes. You might hide it. You might doubt it, but it’s there. The world needs your authenticity, not perfection or noise or rush, just your light. Be kind when it’s easy, and even kinder when it isn’t. Share what you can, your time, your smile, your patience. Forgive fast. If you ever feel lost, look for the small comforts: a warm hand, a shining star, a fresh breath you didn’t know you needed. Those are lanterns too.

This Christmas, share your light quietly and faithfully with someone who needs it, just as Old Man Bramble did. The most meaningful gifts aren't wrapped — they're the ones we live and last long after Christmas.

By Cdr. Bud Slabbaert