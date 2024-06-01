Olivier Arrindell registers Oualichi Movement for Change to Participate in Snap Elections | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Friday, May 31st, 2024, businessman Olivier Arrindell, leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC), officially registered his political party with the Electoral Council, the OMC said in a press statement on Friday.

The OMC is set to participate in the upcoming Parliamentary snap elections on August 19, 2024.

“Arrindell, along with his team of dedicated personalities, aims to tackle and eliminate corruption, nepotism, and cronyism from the Government of Sint Maarten. He stressed that the government should not be used as a personal business by the island's so-called elite families,” the press statement said.

"Our country is not your personal business (“Chinese Supermarket”). The recycling of political personalities is obnoxious. It is sad that no one in the political arena can innovate properly with their existing capacity to lead this nation like OMC," Arrindell stated in his party’s press statement.

Press statement: He emphasized the need to safeguard Sint Maarten's personality and to re-establish it as a premier financial industry destination in the AMERICAS. "We need to build on our character first," he added.

Press statement: “The Oualichi Movement for Change is committed to transforming Sint Maarten into the "Switzerland of the Americas." Their plan includes securing a majority in Parliament and conducting a comprehensive Tax Office Operational Audit to ensure transparency and efficiency in government operations.

“By giving OMC a full majority in Parliament, for accountability purposes OMC will execute a bid process for an operational audit on the tax office due to the many complaint’s entrepreneurs have been expressing,” the press statement concludes.

Party logo.