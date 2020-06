SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel recently donated used computers of the Bureau Ombudsman to K1 Britannia Foundation represented by program manager, Malaika Richards.

The Bureau received new computers earlier this year and decided it was best to donate its used computers for charitable purposes.

