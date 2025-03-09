Ombudsman launches Systemic Investigation into domestic violence cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ombudsman has identified a concerning uptick in domestic violence cases reported at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, many of which involve children. During the initial stages of information gathering, serious questions were raised about the adequacy of the services provided by government institutions to individuals affected by such incidents.

These troubling cases suggest the presence of structural deficiencies and loopholes within the current legal and policy frameworks. Furthermore, there are indications that deeper cultural biases may impede the government's ability to uphold standards of proper conduct and good governance in dealing with domestic violence and child protection matters.

In response to these early findings, the Ombudsman is initiating an Own Motion investigation, also known as a systemic investigation, aimed at uncovering the underlying issues that contribute to these challenges. The investigation will commence with stakeholder sessions designed to collect detailed information about the existing legal and policy frameworks, along with their practical application in real-world scenarios.

Additionally, the Ombudsman will seek to understand the experiences of individuals who have attempted to report domestic violence and child abuse cases. Questions will focus on the interactions and outcomes these individuals faced when engaging with government-affiliated institutions. The Ombudsman encourages individuals who are willing to share their experiences to contact the Bureau Ombudsman. Contact information can be found on the bureau’s website (www.ombudsman.sx) or Facebook page (Ombudsman Sint Maarten).

The goal of this investigation is to identify gaps in service delivery and recommend necessary improvements to safeguard the rights and well-being of victims. The Ombudsman emphasizes the importance of addressing these critical issues, ensuring that those who seek help can access the support they need in a timely and effective manner. It is a fact that violence disproportionately effect women and children and so in keeping with the theme for this International Women’s Day the Ombudsman is ‘accelerating action’ by launching this investigation around International Women’s Day.

The Ombudsman invites all stakeholders to contribute to this important dialogue aimed at enhancing the protection of vulnerable individuals in our community.