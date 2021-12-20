Omicron detected. Pfizer Booster shot now available three months after receiving second dose | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Saturday December 18th, it was reported that there was a detection of the first cases of the Omicron variant in Guadeloupe and Saint Martin, a press release from the cabinet of the Minster of Public Health Omar Ottley stated.

“After sequencing the evidence, two cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed, one in Guadeloupe and the other in Saint Martin.

“Omicron is a highly mutated version of the coronavirus, with an unprecedented number of genetic changes, which had been first detected in southern Africa. Since then, it has appeared in dozens of countries across six continents and in at least twenty-two states.

“Minister Ottley urges all persons that are not vaccinated, to seriously consider doing so. With the Omicron being the new variant of concern, the Ministry of VSA has now shortened the time-span between the second vaccine dose and the booster.

“The time frame between the two vaccines will be reduced from 6 months to 3 months, effective Monday December 20th. The booster is now available for all eligible persons, after the 3-month period; regardless of any underlying health conditions.

“RIVM and CDC announced that the third booster shot offers the maximum protection against the Omicron variant. Therefore, it is imperative that as many persons as possible take their booster shot.”

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) vaccination drive continues daily at the Vineyard building this week from Monday through Thursday, from 8 am to 3 pm.