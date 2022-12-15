One Dead and Two Seriously Injured in Early Morning Accident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Early Thursday morning, the police dispatched received a call of an accident on the A.J.C. Brouwers Road. Two passengers in a bus were seriously injured and had to be taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment. The accident took place between 4:30 am and 4:45 am.
Additional information will be forthcoming later today.
