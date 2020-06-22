One more arrest made for damages to police vehicle bringing total to four | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DEFIANCE) – In the ongoing investigation into the damages caused to a police vehicle in a subsequent arrest made on June 11th, 2020, a male suspect with initials, D.F. was arrested on Sunday evening, June 21st, 2020 without incident, the police announced on Monday evening.

After further investigation, officers received information that D.F. was also one of the persons involved in the stone-throwing. D.F. fled the scene after damaging the police vehicle.

This incident took place on the morning of June 11th, 2020 at approximately 01.00 am, when the police patrol spotted a red Suzuki driving at high speeds towards the direction of Sucker Garden.

The officers tried stopping the driver, who ignored the command of the officers and continued driving towards Defiance where he turned into the driveway of a home in that area.

While approaching the driver, persons in the area began to throw stones at the officers, damaging one of the police vehicles. During this incident (3) three other suspects were arrested.

The suspect was transported to the police station and incarcerated pending further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing. (KPSM)

