One person shot at Kimsha Beach Parking Lot. Second person shot arrives at SMMC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – On Sunday evening October 20 around 10:00pm, the Police Central Dispatch received several calls about a shooting that took place at Kimsha Beach parking lot in Simpson Bay.

Police patrols arrived on the scene and encountered a male victim who had suffered gun shot wounds to his lower body.

The victim was attended too by ambulance personnel and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The Police were also informed of a second victim with gunshot wounds to his lower body who also arrived at SMMC.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the incident and to see if they are connected.