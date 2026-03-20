One Suspect Arrested in Connection to Double Fatal Shooting in Ongoing Investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred on March 2, 2026, on Arlet Peters Road (Old Cake House Road), in which two individuals tragically lost their lives.

On the same day of the incident, KPSM officers conducted several house searches at several locations across Sint Maarten. These searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation and were based on information linking certain individuals and locations to the case.

As a result of the investigation, on March 4, 2026, one suspect, identified by the initials A.H., was arrested in connection with this case. The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The Major Crimes Team of KPSM is actively working on this case, following multiple leads and gathering further evidence. KPSM is collaborating closely with the Prosecutor’s Office to ensure a thorough and coordinated approach to the investigation. The investigation is progressing steadily, and additional arrests are expected in the near future.

KPSM urges anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward. The cooperation of the community remains vital in bringing those responsible to justice.

Persons with information are urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops.