One SXM Association Calls for Independence Referendum Amid Tied Parliamentary Vote | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The One SXM Association is renewing its appeal to the Parliament of St. Maarten for a consultative referendum on political independence, following a significant development in Parliament last Friday, January 17. During a motion regarding the referendum, the vote was tied at 7-7, underscoring the importance and urgency of this national issue.

In a letter dated January 13, 2025, addressed to Members of Parliament, the One SXM Association reminded Parliament of its constitutional authority under Article 92 to convene a consultative referendum. The letter, presented through Chairlady Sarah Wescot-Williams, emphasized that it has been 25 years since the last constitutional referendum and urged Parliament to allow the people to voice their opinion on whether St. Maarten should pursue independence.

“Since our initial presentation to Parliament in 2022, we have maintained that the democratic principle requires consulting the people on their future,” said a representative of the One SXM Association. “We believe the time has come to ask a new generation of voters whether they wish to remain part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands or transition to a sovereign Caribbean nation.”

The Association proposed a resolution for Parliament to adopt, including clear timelines and a straightforward referendum question: Independence: Yes, or No? It also referenced the United Nations Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which asserts that the inadequacy of political or economic conditions should not hinder independence efforts.

The One SXM Association actively promotes and encourages independence for the entire island through its weekly radio program, The One SXM Radio Show, aired on My88.3FM every Saturday from 5 PM to 7 PM. This program serves as an independence platform, advocating for the complete administrative unification of the island under the guiding principle: One St. Martin, One Island, One People, One Destiny.

The tie vote in Parliament reflects the ongoing debate surrounding this pivotal decision. The One SXM Association remains steadfast in its belief that St. Maarten’s people deserve the opportunity to determine their future in a fair and transparent manner.

The Association encourages citizens, civil society, and political stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue about the referendum and the broader implications of independence for St. Maarten.

For more information or to support the efforts of the One SXM Association, please contact via email at onesxmradio@gmail.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/onesxm