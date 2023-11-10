One SXM to Participate in Ghana Conference on Reparations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - President of the One St. Martin (One SXM) Association and Howard University lecturer, Dr. Rhoda Arrindell, will be representing One SXM at the Accra Reparations Conference in Accra, Ghana from November 14 -17, 2023.

Convened under the auspices of the president of Ghana, the conference is organized by the African Union Commission and the Government of the Republic of Ghana.

With the theme “Building a United Front to Advance the Cause of Justice and the Payment of Reparations to Africans,” the conference will host “legal experts, policymakers, academics, and stakeholders from the following: Caribbean Region, Reparations Commissions-Americas and the Caribbean, the UN System, California Reparations Task Force, African Civil Society organisations, and Regional Economic Communities of AU Member State, the Diaspora Focal Points, etc. In addition, fifteen (15) selected Heads of State and Government from Africa and the Americas will be in attendance,” according to organizers.

Speakers at the conference opening include the Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Republic Ghana; H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson, African Union Commission; H.E Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations; H.E Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General, CARICOM; H.E Francia Marquez, Vice President, Republic of Colombia; and H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana.

In addition to the many panels and other discussions acknowledging how Slavery, colonialism, and racism intersect and impact the lives of black people worldwide,” a highlight of the conference will be the Heritage Tour of Elmina Castle on the final day.

As an associate member of the Caribbean Reparations Commission, One SXM is pleased to participate in such an august gathering, and Dr. Arrindell will be making a presentation on the panel titled “Reparations as a Catalyst for Social Change.” The presentation will highlight One SXM’s work over the past two years and share the association’s vision for reparatory justice for the St. Martin people.