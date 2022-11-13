Ongoing controls: 60 Vehicles Checked. 50 Drivers Controlled for Dark Windows. One Arrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Due to the various activities held in relation to St. Maarten's Day, the Police Force has been busy monitoring several of these events.

Overall, these events proceeded without any major incidents.

However, despite this the police special team still managed to carry out several operations all across the island. The following results were achieved during these coordinated actions.

There were several traffic controls held at A.J.C Brouwers Road (Harold Jack,) Soualiga Road and behind the police station on the Nisbeth Road.

During the controls 60 vehicles were stopped and controlled and several fines were issued, and 50 drivers were controlled for having darkened windows. During the traffic control, one suspect was also arrested for being in possession of a stolen car.

Also, 121 grams of narcotics was found and confiscated in Dutch Quarter area close to Nick-springs drive.

In addition, several coordinated actions were carried out in collaboration with personnel of TEATT and the Immigration department in the downtown area, as well as at the cruise facility.

These types of controls will be ongoing. (KPSM)