Ongoing Traffic Situation in Cul-de-Sac Basin being closely monitored by Police | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been closely monitoring the traffic situation in the Cul-de-Sac Basin over the last few days. We would like to inform the public about the current complications in traffic flow during the early morning hours, especially as residents attempt to enter and leave the South Reward and St. Peters area.

KPSM officers have been strategically placed to assist and observe traffic patterns and driver behavior during this time. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the community as we work together to address the ongoing challenges.

One particular concern we wish to address is the traffic stagnation that occurs when parents drop off their children at certain locations, such as the crossing of Copper Drive and L.B Scott Road. We kindly request that parents refrain from stopping in the middle of the road and leaving their children cross in front of their vehicles. This practice has a cumulative effect on traffic congestion in the area.

Additionally, we urge parents to avoid entering Copper Drive if not needed, (the road next to the former Shiek Supermarket) as it is a dead-end road. The congestion caused by vehicles entering and exiting this road affects traffic flow in the surrounding areas.

We are also appealing for cooperation from large school bus drivers. It is important that they avoid using inner roads like Carnation Road, Gladiola Road, Betty Estate Road, and Ebenezer Road, as these roads are narrow and not suitable for large vehicles. The presence of school buses on these roads has a significant impact on traffic flow.

KPSM requests the cooperation of all residents and commuters to help improve the flow of traffic in the Cul-de-Sac Basin area. By working together and following these guidelines, we can minimize congestion and create a safer and more efficient traffic environment for everyone.

We appreciate the community understanding and cooperation in this matter. The safety and well-being of our community are of utmost importance to us, and your support in managing traffic congestion is greatly valued.