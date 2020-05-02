Only two active COVID-19 Cases. One hospitalized | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Out of the 38 positive COVID-19 cases, French Saint-Martin only has two remaining active cases. Two people remain in hospital, one in Martinique and one at the L.C. Fleming Hospital in Concordia.

The President of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin, Daniel Gibbs, met on Tuesday 28 April, Valérie Denux, Director of the Regional Health Agency of Guadeloupe, as well as Professor Roger, an infectious disease specialist at the University Hospital of Pointe-à-Pitre/Abymes, to discuss joint measures to combat the spread of COVID19, on the territory of Saint-Martin.

This meeting was first and foremost an opportunity to provide a comprehensive update on the health situation of the territory, as the Director of the L.A. confirmed to the President a significant decrease in acute respiratory infections observed by doctors and a stabilization of COVID-19 cases in recent days, indicating that containment is working.

However, further action should be taken by expanding screening tests to all people with flu-like symptoms, even mild ones, and by continuing joint efforts to drastically reduce the circulation of the virus in Saint-Martin and to contain each case that would prove to be in the future.

In partnership with the Collectivite and under the aegis of the LRS, L.C. Fleming Hospital is currently forming a team of mobile physicians who will travel to Sandy Ground, St. James, and French Quarter to conduct voluntary testing. The Collectivite and the Neighbourhood Councils are mobilized for this operation which takes place from 4 to 18 May and will be accessible to all residents who are identified as symptomatic of COVID 19 and wishing to be screened, regardless of their neighbourhood of residence.

The Collectivite is also committed to the acquisition and donation of a PCR screening machine and two ventilators (anesthesia and resuscitation) for the L. C. Fleming Hospital, as well as to make available under agreement, two screening machines for the two laboratories of Saint-Martin as well as 3000 PCR tests. This contribution from the Collectivite amounts to a total amount of 190,000 Euros, from European funds.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31237:only-two-active-covid-19-cases-one-hospitalized&Itemid=504