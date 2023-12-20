Open Borders Sports Foundation Becomes Official Partner | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/WISCONSIN, USA - The Open Borders Sports Foundation (OPSF) proudly announces its official partnership with the Sint Maarten Baseball-Softball Federation, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of baseball and softball on the island of Sint Maarten-Saint Martin.

Established on October 16th, 2023, in Wisconsin, USA, OPSF is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of baseball and softball. The foundation brings together a team of passionate individuals with extensive experience in both sports, spanning from grassroots to professional levels.

Board Members:

Johnny Johnson - President

Reginald Hollins - Vice-President

Jamal Cummins - Treasurer

Johnny Arnold - Secretary

Foundation Objectives:

The mission of OPSF revolves around several key objectives:

Coaching Support: Providing invaluable assistance to local coaches to enhance their skills, thereby elevating the quality of training available to young athletes.

Education: Implementing educational programs aimed at equipping players and coaches with essential knowledge and skills to excel in baseball and softball and providing an opportunity for kids to further their studies at high school or college level.

Equipment Provision: Supplying crucial equipment to local teams and players to ensure effective training and competition, recognizing the pivotal role of quality equipment in player development.

Financial Assistance: Offering support to local baseball and softball organizations to improve facilities and programs, fostering the growth of the sports on the island.

Promotion of the Sports: Strategically bringing teams to the island to generate interest in baseball and softball, ultimately encouraging investment in better facilities and opportunities for players.

Commitment to Knowledge and Skill Development

The Open Borders Sports Foundation firmly believes in comprehensive training for coaches, scorers, umpires, and players.

Recognizing the importance of a knowledgeable and skilled community, OPSF aims to empower individuals through education, ensuring the continued growth and success of baseball and softball on the island of Sint Maarten-Saint Martin.

For further information about the Open Borders Sports Foundation and to support its initiatives, please visit website https://openbordersfoundation.com and donate.