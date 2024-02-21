Orange Grove Drainage System Installation Nearing Completion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Orange Grove Road drainage system installation, is entering its final stages, with the project set to conclude within the next coming weeks.

The implementation of the Orange Grove drainage system signifies a crucial step forward in addressing longstanding issues of water accumulation and road deterioration in the area. By effectively managing water runoff, this project promises to mitigate the risk of flooding and erosion during heavy rainfall and the hurricane season, resulting in damaged roads in need of constant repairs.

For this reason, one of the primary benefits of the completed drainage system is its capacity to facilitate future road improvements without the threat of water damage. With water effectively channeled away from the roadways, maintenance efforts can now focus on removing potholes through road resurfacing enhancing durability of the road.

Residents of the area and road users alike can anticipate an improved experience in road conditions and long-term road infrastructure resilience. Residents and motorists are urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution as the final stages of construction are underway. Temporary disruptions to traffic flow may occur as crews work diligently to finalize the project, but the long-term benefits far outweigh any short-term inconveniences.