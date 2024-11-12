Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels Select 14 Caribbean Organizations to Strengthen Families Together | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Fourteen social organizations across the Caribbean will be working over the next three years to increase their positive impact on families in vulnerable situations. They are participating in the "Strengthening Families Together" program led by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels. The program kickoff took place last weekend in Aruba.

These fourteen organizations have been actively engaged for years to supporting families on Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and Saba. "Their longstanding, consistent efforts show their dedication to Caribbean families and highlight their expertise.

Some initiatives face challenges due to limited resources and capacities, underscoring the need for additional support in areas such as knowledge development, fundraising, and sustaining their impact.

Our program, Strengthening Families Together, brings these elements together,” said Caitlin Heide, program advisor at Oranje Fonds and coordinator of the program.

The program participants work together to support the long-term goals of Strengthening Families Together for families in vulnerable circumstances. They focus on promoting equal opportunities for children and youth, supporting parents or caregivers, and addressing issues related to poverty.

Equal Opportunities for Children and Youth

The Sea & Learn Foundation on Saba is one of the organizations focusing on youth. Through its Youth Environmental Leadership Program (YELP), it provides young people on the island with educational and career prospects.

By training their personal skills and providing environmental education, swimming, snorkeling, and diving lessons, YELP prepares them for work in Saba’s economically essential nature sector.

The project strengthens the connection of young people to their island and community through activities such as coral restoration and coastal cleanups.

Other participating organizations, including the JA IK Foundation (Aruba), Fundashon Sentro di Bario Otrobanda (Curaçao), Sentro pa Inovashon | Guia Edukashonal (Curaçao), Kids @ Sea (Sint Maarten), and 721 Kids Foundation (Sint Maarten), are also focused on promoting equal opportunities for children and youth in vulnerable situations.

Supporting Parents and Caregivers

Four organizations have been selected to support parents and caregivers in vulnerable situations: Fundacion Contra Violencia Relacional (Aruba), ADRA Aruba, ADRA Curaçao, and Fundashon Ora Pa Muchanan Uni (Curaçao).

ADRA Aruba and ADRA Curaçao focus on teenage mothers who face emotional, financial, and social challenges that restrict their employment participation and economic independence.

Through the programs FORMA Kòrsou (Curaçao) and From Teenage Parents to Life-Coach (Aruba), these organizations help teenage mothers address issues such as unemployment and financial insecurity.

In these projects, mothers work individually and in groups to strengthen self-confidence, emotional resilience, and life skills. Additionally, ADRA Aruba and ADRA Curaçao assist these mothers in starting an education or finding paid work.

Addressing Poverty Issues

The program participants Fundacion Plan di Bida (Aruba), Fundacion Pa Nos Comunidad (Aruba), FUNDITUT (Curaçao), and Freegan Food Foundation (Sint Maarten) are committed to addressing poverty issues among vulnerable families.

Fundacion Plan di Bida helps families break the downward cycle of — often intergenerational — poverty.

This support focuses on financial education, budgeting guidance, and debt assistance, with the goal of financial independence, stability, and improved well-being for the entire family.

Strengthening Families Together

Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels will support the participating organizations over three years with funding, knowledge, and networking, enabling them to more effectively support families in vulnerable circumstances now and in the future.

In addition, the partner funds are working to enhance the infrastructure for capacity building by strengthening local organizations that provide capacity-building support to both program participants and other social organizations on the islands.

In total, Kinderpostzegels and Oranje Fonds are investing €2.5 million in the program, with a one-time contribution of €500,000 from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.