SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In the wake of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the formation of the new government in St. Maarten, the Honorable demissionair Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and Member of Parliament for the United People’s Party, Omar Ottley says, "Formateur Dr Luc Mercelina should be more forthcoming about the results of the screening process in the interest of transparency to the electorate.”

As St. Maarten finds itself embroiled in a political saga during carnival, the fate of ministerial candidates hangs in the balance. The public, ministerial candidates and their families are now gripped by uncertainty as the screening process for potential ministers unfolds amid allegations of lack of transparency and political manoeuvring. A major concern is the prolonged delay in announcing the screening process results, with no information forthcoming from the Formateur, leaving many candidates in limbo. At the heart of the controversy lies the screening law, a fourteen-year-old statute designed to ensure ministerial candidates meet the requirements for holding office.

However, without clear-cut criteria outlined in the law, there have been accusations of the process being manipulated to exclude certain candidates from assuming ministerial roles. Dr Luc Mercelina, the appointed Candidate Prime Minister tasked with forming the government, has come under fire for the perceived lack of transparency and communication surrounding the screening process.

Speaking on behalf of the United People's Party, Ottley has called for swift action to resolve the impasse and avoid further delays in government formation. "Enough is enough," declares Ottley.

"The people of St. Maarten deserve a government that works for their interests, not one shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty. It's time for the Formateur to stop playing games and clarify which candidates will be sworn in."

The situation has reached a boiling point as conflicting reports emerge regarding the status of ministerial candidates. While newspaper articles hint at a full slate of seven ministers being sworn in, press releases from coalition parties hint at potential issues with certain candidates failing background checks.

As the clock ticks down to the swearing-in ceremony, tensions run high. The public and even the President of Parliament remain uncertain about the swearing-in date of Thursday this week as she, too, has yet to be informed.

Ottley's impassioned plea for transparency resonates with many, who fear that the prolonged uncertainty may undermine the stability and effectiveness of the new government.

Amid the turmoil, Ottley remains steadfast in his commitment to upholding the democratic principles upon which St. Maarten's governance is built.

"We cannot afford to let political gamesmanship overshadow the will of the people," he asserts. "Either candidates are sworn in, or they're not. It's time for decisive action." As St. Maarten braces for the next chapter in its political saga, the nation's eyes remain fixed on the screening process's outcome. It hopes for a resolution that will pave the way for a government that truly serves the interests of its citizens.

Ottley reflected on his struggles with the screening process, where he was kept from being a minister for 14 months until he challenged the outcome and was vindicated of any wrongdoing and allowed to serve as a minister, where he earned the title of "Minister of Everything" based on his work ethics.

After 14-years of this challenge, as an MP I am hopeful that something will finally be done to make the process clear. Ottley expressed his shared sentiments for candidate ministers, such as MP Christophe Emmanuel, Raeyhon Peterson and others, who should not have to sit on "pins and needles" waiting to learn if they will be allowed to serve their Country.

He said that as Ministers, the present government had not been allowed to work for over three months because the demissionair status of the Ministers sitting means that the Country has had slow to little progress for over three months. A further delay will weaken the island's economy.

Even the civil service has expressed their concerns of uncertainty about what policy priorities to continue to invest time in knowing the current position of Dr. Luc Mercelina on certain subjects. For example, the draft law SAAHA also known as Ottley Cares which will not only allow for sole proprietors, bus drivers, taxi drivers, etc to enter SZV.