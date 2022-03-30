Over 100 Fights and 200+ Athletes Participate in SMMAF Spring Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The annual SMMAF (Sint Maarten Mixed Martial Arts Federation)” event for 2022 was an immense success with over 100 fights total and over 200 athletes from the French side and Dutch sides and Saint Barths. The event showcased Kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at the MPC gymnasium on March 26th.

Athletes from the Caribbean Shidokan Dojo, Caribbean Karate Oyama, Renzo Gracie St Maarten/SXM BJJ, Sityodtong Sint Maarten Cole Bay and St. Peter’s alongside Saint Barth BJJ all represented their gyms with courage and sportsmanship.

The board members of SMMAF would like to thank all athletes, volunteers, parents, and coaches for making the event another successful one. We would also like to thank GOsport SXM and Heavenly Water for sponsoring the event.

Special awards were given for Fight of the Day and Submission/Win of the Day.

On the Jiu Jitsu side, St. Maarten’s 13 year old Nakysha Jederon won “Fight of the Day” for an impressive match with a 24 year old woman from St Barths. Nakysha stepped up as a last minute replacement for adult woman. She impressed the crowd with her determination and technique. Submission of the day was earned by Purple belt Arweindh Punwasi for a reverse triangleagainst St Barths purple belt Rony Beal. St Maarten standouts include Vlad Ahlip, Justice Lawrence, Sophia Chamas, Darina Smirnova, Megan Lockhorn and Rylan Benjamin.

Athletes Senik Porcasi, Maxime Rosa, Jaden Busby and Djhamar Euson competed in both kickboxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu matches.

Our aim with these events is to give the St Maarten Martial Artists a space where they can test their skills in two disciplines and to provide the community with a positive and character-building environment for the youths.