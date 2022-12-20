Over 1,000 Signed One SXM “Petition Against Accepting Dutch ‘Apology’ for ‘Slavery Past’” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The One SXM “Petition Against Accepting Dutch ‘Apology’ for ‘Slavery Past’” without Reparations, has netted over 1,000 signatures in the short period it started online and in person, said the association president, Dr. Rhoda Arrindell

Arrindell along with One SXM members and St. Martin activists submitted the petition with the signatures to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Monday morning, December 19, 2022.

The Prime Minister received the petition on her way to the gathering at the University of St. Martin, where invitees later listened to the statement delivered by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the issue of the Dutch government’s “apology” for Slavery “past.”

“One SXM would like to thank all those who signed the petition and encourage others who have not done so yet to sign it either online or in person with any member of the association,” said Arrindell.

“We’re keeping the petition open as the matter is yet to be addressed officially by the Council of Ministers and the Parliament of St. Martin,” said Arrindell, who is also an author and a leading St. Martin educator.