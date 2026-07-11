Over 200 Supporters Take to the Streets for Helping Hands Foundation’s 4th Annual Walkathon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The streets of St. Maarten came alive on the morning of Saturday, July 4th as more than 200 participants proudly walked in support of St. Maarten's senior community during the Helping Hands Foundation's 4th Annual Golden Age Walkathon. The landmark event united families, businesses, volunteers, healthcare professionals and seniors in a vibrant celebration of healthy living, inclusion and community spirit.

With laughter, music and a sea of smiling faces filling the streets, participants embarked on the annual walk from the White & Yellow Cross Foundation through Philipsburg before returning to the starting point. The event was more than just a walk, it was a powerful demonstration of the community's commitment to ensuring that St. Maarten's senior citizens remain active, connected and valued.

Recognizing that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate, seniors with mobility challenges were able to join the festivities aboard a specially arranged train ride that travelled behind the walking route. The initiative allowed elderly participants to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, fellowship and excitement of the morning, while reinforcing the Foundation's commitment to inclusivity.

Following the walk, participants gathered for a healthy breakfast featuring bush tea, water, juices and nutritious refreshments.

"Events like these provide far more than exercise," said Antonio Rogers, President of the Helping Hands Foundation. "They give our seniors an opportunity to reconnect with friends, enjoy the outdoors, improve their physical and mental well-being, and experience the joy of being surrounded by a caring community. Seeing over 200 people come together in support of our elderly is truly inspiring and reminds us that when a community walks together, everyone moves forward!"

The great turnout reflected the growing support for the Foundation's mission to enhance the lives of seniors through health and wellness initiatives, transportation services, social engagement and compassionate community outreach. The annual walkathon continues to serve as one of the Foundation's signature events, encouraging active lifestyles while reducing isolation and promoting dignity, independence and overall quality of life for St. Maarten's senior population.

Helping Hands Foundation expressed heartfelt appreciation to its generous sponsors and partners whose support made the milestone event possible, including Windward Islands Bank (WIB), KFC St. Maarten, Total Cleaning Services, Adtalem, the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine, IMBRACE Group, Sandra Hazel, as well as the dedicated volunteers and numerous community supporters. Their collective contributions helped create a safe, memorable and meaningful experience for every participant.

As the Foundation celebrates four years of bringing the community together through its annual walkathon, it continues to call upon individuals, businesses and organizations to become part of its mission and ongoing senior events.

"Supporting our seniors isn't simply an act of charity, it's an investment in the future of our community," said Board Member Mrs. Patricia Friday. "Every one of us is growing older. The compassion, respect and care we extend today help shape the society we all hope to experience tomorrow. Together, we can ensure that every senior feels appreciated, connected and supported."

Community members interested in volunteering, sponsoring future initiatives or making donations to Helping Hands Foundation are encouraged to contact the Foundation at (721) 542-2866.

About Helping Hands Foundation:

Helping Hands Foundation is a nonprofit organization in St. Maarten dedicated to improving the quality of life of the island's senior citizens through health and wellness programs, social activities, community outreach and accessible transportation services for seniors and differently-abled persons.

The Foundation's mission is to empower seniors to live healthy, independent and dignified lives while fostering meaningful connections within the community.