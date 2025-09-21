Over 300 Men Screened for Prostate Cancer – Community Now Gears Up for Let’s Talk About Sex Panel discussion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, in collaboration with St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS), St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), NAPA Auto Parts, Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the St. Maarten Lions Club, proudly announce the successful completion of two impactful prostate cancer screening events held on September 6 and 13, 2025.

A total of 312 men participated in free Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing, with 177 men screened on September 13 alone.

Hosted at both NAPA Auto Parts locations in Philipsburg and Cole Bay, the events drew fathers, sons, brothers, and friends who came together to prioritize their health. The Foundations’ “Man to Man” approach and the empowering slogan “Man UP and Check UP” continue to resonate across the island, breaking down stigmas and encouraging open conversations about prostate cancer.

Next Steps: Education, Results, and Broader Health Screenings

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations now turn their attention to two major follow-up events designed to educate, inform, and empower:

Let’s Talk About Sex 3 – Panel Discussion

Guest Speakers:

Specialist presentations (Urology SMMC)

- Erectile dysfunction: diagnosis and treatment by Dr. Pinto

- Prostate cancer overview, local data, screening, and diagnostics by Dr. Rojas

- Prostate cancer treatment pathways by Dr. Ramos

Also on the Panel: Mr. Michael van Grieken, Mr. Raymond Benjamin, Mr. Gordon Snow and Mr. Micahael Ferrier.

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM Men’s Night Out Happy Hour

7:00pm Let’s Talk about Sex Panel discussion

Location: Lions Civic Center, Suckergarden

Man Up Checkup T- Shirts sponsored by Benu Pharmacy and Da Drugstore will be distributed to men on first come basis at the Men’s Night out Happy Hour. Light snacks and refreshments will be served.

Men’s Health Day – PSA Results & Free Screenings

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)

Men’s Health Day will feature the review of PSA test results from the September 6 and 13 screenings, along with free blood pressure, blood sugar, and HIV screenings. This comprehensive event is designed to help men take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

Men over 40 who attended the screenings are encouraged to attend Men’s Health Day to review results and engage in meaningful conversations about their health. While PSA testing will not be offered during this event, the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations urge men to take the next step by discussing prostate health with their personal physicians. Starting the conversation is a vital part of early detection and long-term wellness.

Partner Voices

St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS):

“We are proud to support this initiative year after year,” said a representative from SLS. “Providing access to PSA testing—especially for uninsured men—is a critical step in ensuring early detection and saving lives.”

NAPA Auto Parts:

Michael Ferrier, a prostate cancer survivor and advocate, shared, “It’s inspiring to see men showing up, asking questions, and taking control of their health. Hosting these screenings at our locations helps make the process approachable and familiar.”

St. Maarten Lions Club:

“We believe in the power of community education,” said a Lions Club spokesperson. “Partnering with the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations allows us to reach men where they are and encourage them to take their health seriously.”

Collective Prevention Services (CPS):

“Our role is to support public health initiatives that make a real difference,” said CPS. “This campaign is a model for how collaboration can lead to impactful change.”

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC):

“Celebrating five years of Men’s Health Day is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. With the dedication of our urologists, staff volunteers, and partners, we remain committed to advancing early detection and treatment of prostate cancer on St. Maarten and we are honored to continue serving our community in this way”.