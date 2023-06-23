Pamela Gordon Carty Addresses Urgent Need for Stronger Action Against Minor sexual Abuse | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The United St. Maarten Party (US Party), under the leadership of Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty, firmly advocates for a collective effort to tackle the pressing issue of pedophilia and child abuse within the community of St. Maarten.

Mrs. Gordon Carty, known for her strong stance on protecting the rights and well-being of children, highlights the urgent need for stricter measures and increased awareness to safeguard the innocence and future of the island's younger generation.

In a recent statement, Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty emphasized the party's concern regarding the increase in the violation of the rights of minors within the community.

The US Party acknowledges the significance of protecting children and firmly believes that this issue should be of concern to every citizen. Mrs. Gordon Carty emphasized the moral and ethical implications of engaging children and teenagers in inappropriate sexual activities, deeming it unequivocally wrong, legally, ethically, morally and in the eyes of the Lord.

"We cannot deny the presence of God in our lives. The more we disregard our spiritual connection, the more susceptible we become to lawlessness," Mrs. Gordon Carty stated, drawing attention to the need for a strong moral compass in addressing this grave issue.

Mrs. Gordon Carty further emphasized the collective responsibility of the community to shield the younger generation from predators who prey on the vulnerable.

Regardless of ethnicity, the protection of all children of St. Maarten should be an overarching concern. She stressed the importance of sending a resolute message to the world that St. Maarten cherishes its children and will not tolerate any form of inappropriate behavior toward minors.

Perpetrators found guilty of such acts must face the full force of the law, serving as a deterrent for others who may contemplate similar actions. Concerns have been raised about the rising incidence of sexual misconduct involving minors, particularly in workplaces or secluded areas where abuse can occur.

Mrs. Gordon Carty highlighted the need for a comprehensive legal framework that empowers law enforcement agencies to address these issues effectively, ensuring the apprehension and psychological intervention of those in need. Moreover, she expressed her determination to address the current gaps in the legal system, which often lead to impunity for offenders.

The US Party leader also drew attention to the alarming trend of pushing early sexual orientation agendas, which may inadvertently expose children to sexual exploitation. She called for a critical examination of initiatives that could inadvertently contribute to the abuse of minors.

Mrs. Gordon Carty emphasized that respecting individuals' sexual preferences should not be equated with tolerating the coercion of minors into inappropriate acts. We as the US party is very much aware that on order for predators to be trailed properly, the laws have to be in place that’s why we have proposed a reinforcement hereof since last year March 2022.

In addition to legislative changes, Mrs. Gordon Carty in the capacity of President of Simply Masters foundation which has been active since 2013 in enhancing positivity amongst the youth (FB: Simply Masters Foundation) will be offering guidance to parents and the community to help protect children from harm.

She encouraged parents to remain vigilant, paying close attention to their child's behavior before and after school. Recognizing changes in character, such as withdrawal or extreme rebelliousness, can indicate significant emotional distress. Be at your child’s extra-curricular practices and analyze the surrounding.

Mrs. Gordon Carty urged parents to teach children values, including the importance of spiritual connection, open communication, and trust on an age appropriate base. Life out there is forcing each one of us to better prepare our children for what they will encounter out there, which is sad.

It’s almost like force ripping but if we want to better mentally and emotionally equip the children of this country to the atrocities happening out there we all need to sing in one accord. She emphasized the need to age appropriately educate children about life matters, including discussions about sex and distinguishing between good and bad individuals.

She also emphasized the significance of instilling resilience and a strong work ethic in children, discouraging them from compromising their dignity for material gain.

Furthermore, Mrs. Gordon Carty proposed practical measures such as improved road illumination, securing abandoned buildings, self-defense classes should be made mandatory in schools to prepare the mindset as to combat not only bullying but possible intimidation, regular trimming of bushes for enhanced visibility, and enforcing appropriate dress code especially for minors in public areas.

It has much more protective laws that the US party would like to propose in order to enhance safety of this and all other vulnerable groups within the society like pensioners, unemployed, orphans and single parents. The United St. Maarten Party, under the leadership of Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty, pledges its commitment to combating pedophilia and child abuse in St. Maarten.

Mrs. Gordon Carty also called upon the public to support the party's efforts to amend existing laws to ensure a safer environment for all children. Together, we can protect the innocence and well-being of our children, creating a stronger and more secure future for St. Maarten.

For who are we making Sint Maarten better? It’s for the children, the next generation after us so we can’t have a broken generation.