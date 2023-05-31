Parent Workshops wrap at Hillside Christian Schools | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Monday, May 29th, a series of three evenings of parent workshops at Hillside Christian Schools organized by school managers and care teams were concluded with eighty proud parents of soon-to-be-students present.

The theme for this year’s workshops, Together We Make A Difference, was picked especially by Mrs. Asha Stevens-Mohabier, the founder and Chief Executive Director of the school, who will celebrate 50 years of being an educator next year.

“Form a deep connection with your child,” said Stevens as she explained how important it is to set aside time for children instead of watching TV, playing games, or scrolling on social media. “The school is an extension of the home. Here, we pray, play and read with them, and they deserve to be shown the same affection and attention at home. A partnership between you, the parents, and us, the school, will ensure that every child has a chance at success,” concluded Stevens.

The keynote speaker for the evening, Drs. Lisa R. Wilson-Gittens, of consulting firm The Listening Companion, followed Mrs. Stevens by delivering a powerful message about the importance of building connections with other people.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” opened Wilson, and suggested that parents get to know each other to perhaps be able to help one another out when it comes time for their young children to start school in August.

Wilson’s session was interactive and much appreciated by the participants of the workshop and Hillside staff members alike. As customary at Hillside, every participant received a certificate of appreciation for dedicating their time to these workshops.

Six of the parents won a “Proud Hillside Parent” mug for being able to recite the different parenting styles and the ABC model of behavior - Antecedent, Behavior, and Consequence. After the workshop wrapped, the Superintendent of Hillside Christian Schools, Mrs. Blondel Sprott-Mussington thanked the parents.

“We appreciate and applaud all of you for being here. On far too many occasions, I have seen families lose interest in their child, the older he or she gets. Please continue to show the same interest in your child for their entire educational journey, from start to finish,” said Sprott-Mussington.