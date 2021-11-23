Parking fine to increase to NAf 150 for ‘hot spots’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The fine for parking violations has been increased for several “hot spots” around the country as part of a joint effort by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM to aid the better flow of traffic and increase road safety for the busy holiday and tourist seasons.

The fine for illegally parked vehicles has increased from NAf 50 to NAf 150. This increase is in place until 31 January 2022.

The increased fine will be applied to parking violations in the following areas: Philipsburg (in its totality), Pointe Blanche (in and around the area of Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities), A. Th. Illidge Road, Billy Folly Road, Simpson Bay (specifically the entertainment stretch along Welfare Road and Airport Road), Maho, and Beacon Hill Road.

KPSM will apply a zero-tolerance policy to parking restriction violators, whether they are visitors or residents.

The Prosecutor’s Office and KPSM advise all road users to be cognizant of traffic rules and to adhere to the rules and regulations. Traffic safety is paramount for everyone’s well-being in the community.

The unhindered flow of traffic is connected to a better quality of life with everyone able to execute their tasks and errands in an efficient manner.

The economy is also served when traffic rules are adhered to; visitors have a more pleasant experience and this bodes well for the destination’s image. Resorts, hotels, and other accommodations are urged to inform their guests about parking restrictions and fines to help them avoid additional costs.

Parking and other fines can be paid at the Prosecutor’s Office (by debit card only), at the Police Station, the Receiver’s Office, or via the bank. Proof of fine payment must be submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office.