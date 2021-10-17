Parking situation leads to a shooting. Bullet grazes victim | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MIDDLE REGION) - On Friday evening October 15, 2021, at approximately 8:45 pm, Central Dispatch received a call from St. Maarten Medical Center regarding a man who had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

Several police patrol and detective personnel were dispatched to the hospital to question the victim and to obtain additional information of what had taken place. Having spoken to the victim, it turned out that the shooting incident had occurred in the vicinity of Ginger Road in Middle Region.

A site search was conducted by the personnel of the technical department along with the police patrol at the crime scene. Various objects regarding the shooting were found and confiscated. An attempt was made by the police patrols to find the suspect involved in the shooting, but he was unable to be located.

It Later emerged the victim had suffered only a graze wound to his shoulders and after being treated was discharged and allowed to go home. The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of this incident was related to a parking situation. This shooting incident is still under investigation. (KPSM)