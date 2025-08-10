Parliament of Sint Maarten Showcases the Work of Cultural Icon the late Lady Ruby Bute | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Parliament of Sint Maarten proudly continues its tradition of showcasing the artwork of local artist, throughout the Parliament Building.

Since the month of June 2025 several colorful artworks of the late Lady Ruby Bute, one of the island’s most celebrated cultural pioneers, are on display.

Lady Ruby Bute (1943–2024) was a self-taught artist, author, and trailblazer in the arts. She made history as the first woman on Sint Maarten to publish a book of poems, launch an after-school program, and open an art gallery, located at her historic Friars Bay estate beneath a 300-year-old Silk Cotton tree, symbolizing resilience and tradition.

This exhibition honors her powerful storytelling through visual art. Among the featured pieces are:

“Tanny & The Boys” A colorful painting honoring the legacy of Mr. Nathaniel (Tanny) Davis and his band. One of Sint Maarten’s most beloved traditional string bands.

“Emancipation Day” This art piece captures the joy and liberation of July 1st, 1863, and includes the text of the Emancipation Proclamation, linking the joy of freedom to the decree that made it law.

“Rambaud Cultural” This artwork portrays women preserving the tradition of outdoor cooking, in the village of Rambaud.

“Ruby’s Red Roses” and “Fruit Table” reflect family love, nature, and Ruby’s mastery of oil pastel.

“The Vineyard Building” pays tribute to Sint Maarten’s architectural heritage.

“The Market Vendor” elevates the everyday strength and dignity of local vendors.

This display follows past exhibitions by renowned artists such as Sir Roland Richardson, Roberto Arrindell, Lucinda “La Rich” Audain, Beverly Mae, Leola Cotton, the Art Café Foundation students, Tessel Verheij, Lindy Jacquet, Magueda Jackson and Lisandro Suriel.

The House of Parliament invites the public to visit and appreciate the talent and creativity of these young artists.

Through Lady Ruby’s work, Parliament celebrates not only her remarkable legacy but also the enduring spirit, creativity, and cultural pride of Sint Maarten.

