Parliament starts a new Parliamentary Year and recognizes Local Farmers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Tuesday, September 10, 2024, marked the beginning of a New Parliamentary Year (PY 2024-2025) for the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

In accordance with article 46 of the Constitution of Sint Maarten, the new Parliamentary Year begins on the second Tuesday of September. On this occasion a Solemn Plenary Session was convened on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 10.00 am with a speech by His Excellency the Governor, Ajamu Baly, LL.M.

As customary the solemn meeting was followed by a military parade through the streets of Philipsburg. This parade is a comprehensive part of our island’s honorary service.

Group 7 students of the various elementary schools in Philipsburg were invited to view the parade at the Cyrus Wathey Square, and interact with dignitaries present.

This year, the reception following the ceremonial meeting was hosted by the Hon. President of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams at Dutch Blond Beach Bar and Restaurant. During the reception Mr. Isaiah Peterson was announced as the recipient of the President of Parliament Award 2024.

Each year, during the reception on the occasion of the Opening of the new Parliamentary year, the Parliament of Sint Maarten recognizes persons or organizations who contribute significantly to the community at large.

This year was no exception, as on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, six local pioneers in Sint Maarten’s local agriculture sector received special recognition from the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah Wescot-Williams for their contribution towards agriculture and sustainable agricultural practices in Sint Maarten.

Under the theme "Uncovering and supporting agriculture and sustainable agricultural practices", the following persons were recognized:

Mr. Joslyn Richardson - as a pioneer in Sint Maarten's local agricultural sector and for his dedication to sustainable farming. Mr. Richardson’s mission is to produce nutrient-rich, healthy food while protecting the environment from further harm.

Mr. Roland Joe (Ras Bushman) – Ras Bushman, originally from Curaçao, began farming in Marigot Hill in 1985. Since 1999, he has supported the island’s agriculture by providing fresh, local produce through his Ital Shack restaurant. He believes in the close connection between farming and culture, encouraging a natural lifestyle and healthy, unprocessed food.

Arrowroot Farm – located in Sucker Garden, is known for its sustainable farming practices and providing the community with organic, locally grown produce. The farm grows a variety of fruits, herbs, and vegetables, supplying local bars and restaurants. It also promotes sustainable farming through initiatives that raise awareness about preserving the island's natural resources and agricultural heritage.

Shoala Blessings – Shoala Farms and SXM Fisheries NV were celebrated for their efforts in sustainable farming. After Hurricane Irma, Shola Farms started in a backyard to provide organic food, using no bio-sprays and letting plants grow naturally. They are dedicated to sustainability and teaching others that anyone can adopt these practices, aiming to support Sint Maarten through organic farming.

The No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation – This foundation has been dedicated to educating and protecting children for 25 years. Their "Nature Nurtures" program, launched in September 2022, teaches children sustainable farming methods like aquaponics, hydroponics, and organic farming. By connecting kids to nature and agriculture, the foundation is helping to develop future farmers. The children emphasize, “We can live without shoes or computers, but not without food.”

St. Maarten Farmers' Cooperative (SMFC) – Made up of local farmers and community members, the SMFC works to produce and distribute fresh, high-quality produce and agro-processed products. By sharing resources and knowledge, they promote sustainable farming, support the local economy, and contribute to the island's agricultural growth. Their mission is to foster balance, sustainability, and development in agriculture.

In recognizing these farmers, the Parliament of Sint Maarten wishes to encourage the community to embrace farming and the farming lifestyle as a viable alternative food source on Sint Maarten.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders, including collaborators with the agriculture video, and invited guest for their participation in making the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2024-2025 a success.