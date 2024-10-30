Parliament Unanimously Approves MP Doran’s Motion to Increase Funeral Assistance for Civil Servants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a great show of compassion, the Parliament of Sint Maarten unanimously passed a motion put forth by Member of Parliament (MP) Egbert Doran to increase funeral assistance for civil servants, reflecting a deep commitment to supporting families during times of loss.

The motion received the full backing of all 14 Members of Parliament present on October 29, 2024.

The updated assistance increases the previous benefit of 4,500 Netherlands Antillean guilders (NAF) — an amount unchanged since 1995 — to 9,000 NAF. This adjustment, long overdue, acknowledges the rising costs of funeral services and the financial pressures that grieving families often face.

MP Doran highlighted the need for this increase to ensure that families of Sint Maarten’s civil servants can focus on healing without the additional worry of covering funeral expenses.

The motion also calls on the government to review the burial contribution policy under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), considering the possibility of introducing burial insurance as added support. Importantly, it guarantees that this increased assistance will not reduce other statutory benefits, providing families the full amount intended.

With this collective decision, Parliament has sent a clear message of solidarity to civil servants and their families, affirming their value and honoring the sacrifices they make.