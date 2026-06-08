Parliamentary delegations conclude June 2026 IPKO | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) - On Monday, June 8, 2026, the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultations (IPKO) continued with a follow-up session on climate adaptation.

Delegations from the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands participated in an interactive session with the National Citizens’ Assembly on Climate (Nationaal Burgerberaad Klimaat).

During the session, participants were provided with an overview of the Assembly’s establishment, mandate, and working process. Delegates also took part in several breakout discussions and activities focused on the Assembly’s methodology and the development of its report and recommendations.

Following the session, the delegations met separately to review and discuss the draft Agreements List. In the afternoon, the Agreements List for the June 2026 IPKO was formally approved.

The IPKO concluded with a press conference attended by the President of Parliament, the Hon. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, and the Chairlady of the Committee for Kingdom Affairs and Interparliamentary Relations (CKAIR), the Hon. Sjamira D.M. Roseburg, including the signing of the Agreements List by each delegation leader.

During the press conference, both MPs shared the sentiments and perspectives of the Sint Maarten delegation regarding the outcomes of the consultations and the agreements reached.

The next IPKO edition is scheduled to take place in Sint Maarten from January 13-15, 2027.