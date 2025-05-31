Passenger Van Fire Under Control – No Injuries Reported | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - On the morning of Saturday, May 31st, 2025, just after 9:30 a.m., Police Central Dispatch received several reports regarding a red passenger van on fire near the intersection of A.T. Illidge Road and Middle Region.

Police patrols and the Fire Department were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, responders encountered a red passenger van fully engulfed in flames.

Fire personnel acted swiftly and were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

According to the driver, the fire started unexpectedly while driving, and the exact cause remains unknown at this time. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The vehicle was completely damaged.

The Sint Maarten Police Force thanks the Fire Department for their prompt response and reminds the public to always ensure their vehicles are regularly inspected and maintained.