Paul Soons, Arun Jagtiani and Jacob Streefkerk win Three person’s Howard Hobgood Scramble | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MULLET BAY) - After managing the Mullet Bay Golf Course for more than 25 years and providing golf lessons and advanced training for youths and adults alike Howard Hobgood has left Sint Maarten for a new well-deserved opportunity with his family.

To celebrate his astounding contribution to the sport of golf on Sint Maarten and his efforts towards the youth of Sint Maarten especially, the St. Maarten Golf Association organized a tournament dedicated to this feat.

The 3-person scramble tournament held on Saturday September 25th, 2021, was well attended and great fun for all those involved in giving it their utmost under very sunny conditions. On the well-manicured golfcourse the team comprised of Jacob Streefkerk, Paul Soons and Arun Jagtiani won the day with a score of 64 net.

Several other teams were very close to this winning score and second place went to the team of Brigitte Devaux, Sam Bashir and Safin Bashir. Third place was claimed by the team of Lee Hallam, Brian Boekhoudt and Sitra Scott.

This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association SMGA drew 10 teams of 3 golfers to the course.

For more information about the SMGA, please contact the Pro Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check our Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation