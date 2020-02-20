PDG donates work shoes to three Sundial Hospitality students who will participate in SKILLS Finals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Jahmarly Lake, Samir Stokkels and Gweldo Fontaine, three hospitality exam students from Sundial School, signed up last minute for the Regional SKILLS Competition SXM, Saba and St Eustatius of January 17th.

This was not without result: they became the overall winners and were selected to represent the Leeward Islands on March 5th at SKILLS Netherlands, where they will compete against 12 other hospitality teams.

Together with three carpentry students from Bonaire, the Sundial chefs will form the Caribbean Kings Team.

Skills Finals is a huge event: about 1000 students from both secondary and tertiary vocational schools will do various high level assignments in their specific vocational area.

Students are requested to come with their professional gear and PDG Restaurant Supplies was so kind to help our three students with one main requirement: work shoes for hospitality professionals.

Mario Plomer from PDG said that he was happy to be able to contribute to the student’s success and encouraged them to make Sint Maarten proud!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29868:pdg-donates-work-shoes-to-three-sundial-hospitality-students-who-will-participate-in-skills-finals&Itemid=504